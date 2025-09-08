Eagles Work Out 7 Including Old Friend, Ex-Saints Bust
The Philadelphia Eagles had a very busy day on Monday.
Reports surfaced early on Monday morning that the Eagles were bringing in former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton for a workout. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the news on Monday morning.
"Sources: The Eagles are working out former Bengals CB Mike Hilton today," Schultz said. "Hilton is a highly respected veteran with 13 career INTs, who could help bolster Philly’s secondary...The Eagles bolstered their pass rush on Friday by signing Za’Darius Smith. They’ve also shown interest in adding to the secondary. Philly is turning over every stone."
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo shared that on top of Hilton, the Eagles also worked out wide receiver Quez Watkins, linebacker Jamin Davis, wide receiver K.J. Osborn, and defensive end Isaiah Foskey.
"Veterans working out for the Eagles today included one familiar face in WR Quez Watkins. Also former Commanders first-round LB Jamin Davis, WR K.J. Osborn, DE Isaiah Foskey and CB Mike Hilton," Garafolo said.
The Eagles had a busy day
Anthony DiBona of ThePhillySpecialShow.com shared on social media that offensive linemen Ladarius Henderson and Kadeem Telfort were also a part of the day's workouts for the Eagles.
Of the group of tryouts on Monday, Hilton, Watkins, and Foskey argubaly are the most intersting. Hilton is a veteran cornerback who could quickly help at a position of need for the Eagles. Watkins played four seasons with the Eagles, including last year. He's an old friend and knows the team well. Foskey is a former second-round pick of the New Orleans Saints who at one point seemed like a potential future star coming into the league. Unfortunately, things didn't work out for him in New Orleans. It was reported last week that the Eagles and Foskey would come together on a workout this week and the Eagles didn't waste much time.
It was a busy day and the Eagles also announced the signing of OLB Patrick Johnson to the active roster, signing of running back Montrell Johnson and offensive lineman Hollin Pierce to the Practice Squad, and released WR Elijah Cooks from the Practice Squad.
