First Look At Eagles-Buccaneers Jersey Combo
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon with kick-off scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
Philadelphia enters the contest sporting a 3-0 record. The Buccaneers also have a 3-0 record at this time heading into the Week 4 showdown. Over the last few years, the Buccaneers have been one of the few thorns in the side of the Eagles. Tampa Bay beat the Eagles last season in the regular season, 33-16. At the time, the loss dropped the Eagles down to a 2-2 record heading into their season-altering bye week.
The Philadelphia Eagles announced their Week 4 jerseys
The year before, the Buccaneers knocked the Eagles out of the playoffs. Clearly, these two teams have seen a lot of one another over the last few years. Tampa Bay has beaten the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, and New York Jets so far this season.
Now, these two teams will face off once again on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. In preparation for the Week 4 showdown, the Eagles announced their jersey combination for Sunday and shared that they will be back in green for the game with white pants.
Last week, the Eagles rolled with white jerseys and green pants. In Week 2, the Eagles rolled with white jerseys and white pants. Week 1, the Eagles rolled with green jerseys and white pants, similarly to what the team is going to be rolling with on Week 4 against the Buccaneers. It's not the craziest update in the world, but it's the latest as the Eagles prepare for the showdown.
The Eagles have already gone through a gauntlet this season. Philadelphia beat the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Los Angeles Rams to kick off the season. Now, they are going to face the Buccaneers in another doozy. The schedule-makers didn't give the Eagles an easy schedule, by any means. After facing the Buccaneers, the Eagles will face off against the Denver Broncos next week.
The 2025 season is in full swing, for sure.
