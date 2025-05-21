Eight-Time Pro Bowler Mentioned For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles kicked off Wednesday with a bang.
Philadelphia's "Tush Push" augmented quarterback sneak was up for a ban but survived to see another day. It seemed like a safe bet that the play would end up being on the way out of the National Football League, but Philadelphia now can put that debate behind it, at least for now.
So, now that the "Tush Push" debate is done for now, what's next for the Eagles? The offseason work is in full swing and soon enough OTAs will kick off. All of the speculation and rumors will be put to rest and we'll start to see some real action on the practice field.
While this is the case, NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich floated Philadelphia as one of the top potential landing spots for eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller if they want to update the roster even further.
"Eagles GM Howie Roseman is always always always on the lookout for pass rushers," Ulrich said. "It’s a philosophy that clearly has served the team well, and as the Eagles come off of last year’s Super Bowl win, they’ll be on the lookout for how to retool the room. Philadelphia had to replace Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat after losing the two former key contributors to retirement and free agency respectively. They’ll be counting on Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt to step into bigger roles and made some dart throws in free agency with Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche. Still, overall the room looks worse than last year.
"This is where Miller could come in. If the Eagles get through camp and realize that they need more juice in the room, Miller is a strong potential fit. He played for DC Vic Fangio in Denver and knows the defense well. Philadelphia should also remain a quality contender in 2025, giving Miller a chance to chase a ring and augment his Hall of Fame case."
Should the Eagles consider a signing?