Ex-Eagles Superstar Predicted To Land With Surprise Team In Major Trade
Will one former member of the Philadelphia Eagles somehow get moved again?
Philadelphia made a major trade this past offseason by sending two-time Pro Bowler Haason Reddick to the New York Jets. He has been looking for a new contract and the trade has completely protected the Eagles from plenty of drama.
Reddick hasn't reported to the Jets yet and even has requested another trade. It's unlikely that he will get moved, but there has been a lot of speculation about a possible move. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox put together a list of six possible landing spots and predicted the San Francisco 49ers as one.
"49ers Get: Edge Haason Reddick," Knox said. "Jets Get: (defensive end) Yetur Gross-Matos, Conditional 2025 Fourth-Round Pick. The San Francisco 49ers added Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos this offseason to help complement pass-rusher Nick Bosa. However, Gross-Matos suffered a knee injury in San Francisco's preseason finale and has yet to make his 49ers debut...
And while few teams will be eager to help out the 49ers this season, sending Reddick to San Francisco would at least get him out of the conference. In this hypothetical scenario, the 49ers swap Gross-Matos for Reddick while sending the Jets a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick. That selection could become a third-round pick—the 49ers have two of them, one compensatory—if, say, Reddick reaches 10 sacks and helps San Francisco reach the NFC title game."
Reddick has been the most talked about trade candidate over the last few weeks and it doesn't seem like the chatter is slowing down any time soon.
