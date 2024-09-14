Ex-Steelers Second-Round Pick Could Be Option For Eagles With AJ Brown Injured
The Philadelphia Eagles should consider adding a little more depth to the franchise due to injuries on the roster.
Will the Eagles have star receiver A.J. Brown ready to go for Week 2 action against the Atlanta Falcons? At this point, it's really unclear. He has been limited at practice due to a hamstring injury. He still has seen time in practice and likely will be available unless it gets worse over the next few days.
Philadelphia can't afford to lose Brown for any stretch of time or it would significantly hurt its chances of making a deep run this season. The Eagles should do everything possible to make sure that he is 100 percent to go.
In the meantime, it wouldn't hurt to add a little more depth to the organization on the off chance that Brown or any other receiver is forced to miss time at some point. One player who could make some sense at a discount is former Pittsburgh Steelers second-round draft pick Chase Claypool.
Claypool currently is a free agent and is just 26 years old. He racked up over 800 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons with the Steelers in 2020 and 2021, but the 2022 and 2023 seasons weren't as succesful.
He's someone who still is pretty young and has flashed some high-level talent. Why not sign him to the practice squad to see if he could give the the Eagles anything?
