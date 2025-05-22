Ex-NFL QB Takes Shot At Eagles' Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the quarterbacks in the league in Jalen Hurts but there still continues to be a lot of chatter about him, even after winning Super Bowl LIX.
Pro Football Focus' John Kosko dropped quarterback rankings on Wednesday and had Jalen Hurts at No. 5. This was in the "high-end starters" category and just one spot off the "elite" category.
"Tier 2: High-End Starters," Kosko said. "No. 5. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts’ 2024 campaign — capped by an impressive Super Bowl run — was a return to form after a turbulent 2023 season. A year earlier, Hurts too often pressed in high-leverage moments and struggled under pressure, but he flipped the script this past season, showing poise and control even when things broke down around him. After a slow start, he found his rhythm and delivered when it mattered most. Over the past three seasons, his 91.5 overall grade ranks fifth among all quarterbacks."
That seems pretty fair. There's nothing too outlandish there and Hurts was ranked right behind Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen. Especially after winning the Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP, that's pretty fair.
But former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos quarterback and current analyst Chris Simms joined the "The Herd With Colin Cowherd" and didn't agree.
"I would put CJ Stroud over there in front of Jalen Hurts," Simms said. "We have a little bit of a revisionist history here. He won the Super Bowl and everybody just forgot about the 10 weeks before that. That we were like 'Wait, the passing game and the quarterback was the issue.' His top receiver said 'What's wrong with the team? The passing game.' How can you now be one of the best quarterbacks in the game? I think I would have CJ Stround in his place on that tier."
More NFL: Eagles Fans To Get Never-Before-Seen Look At Philly