Falcons Star Defender Earns Player Of The Week For Performance Against Eagles

All-Pro safety Jessie Bates had 12 tackles and a game-sealing interception.

John McMullen

Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) intercepts the ball on the Philadelphia Eagles final drive during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) intercepts the ball on the Philadelphia Eagles final drive during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - All-Pro Falcons safety Jessie Bates was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his game-sealing interception of Jalen Hurts that put the punctuation of Atlanta's unlikely 22-21 comeback win over the Eagles.

While the interception was the highlight, Bates proved to be impactful throughout the game finishing with 2 tackles, a pair of pass breakups, and a tackle for loss in addition to his INT with 27 seconds left in the game.

This marks the third-career Defensive Player of the Week Award for Bates, which matches former Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, cornerback Deion Sanders, and defensive end Chuck Smith for the most in franchise history.

Bates also won the honor in Weeks 1 and 12 last season after signing a four-year, $64 million contract in free agency to join the Falcons after five years in Cincinnati.

Overall, the Bates-led Atlanta defense allowed just 179 yards passing to the Eagles and is allowing 19.5 points per game during a 1-1 start.

Next up for the Eagles is another NFC South team: the 2-0 New Orleans Saints, who will feature the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week in dynamic running back Alvin Kamara.

Kamara scored an NFL season-high four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) and totaled 180 scrimmage yards (115 rushing, 65 receiving), en route to helping the Saints top the Dallas Cowboys, 44-19, in Week 2.

Kamara’ and the Saints lead the NFL with 91 points through two games this season, the most points by a team in its first two games of a season in 15 years. Conversely, the Eagles defense will enter NOLA as the 30th-ranked unit in the NFL and No. 28 in stopping the run.

