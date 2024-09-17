Inside Eagles Snap Counts: Time To Give Jalyx Hunt A Try On Edge?
PHILADELPHIA – Here’s an analysis of the Eagles’ snap counts following their 22-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.
OFFENSE
Johnny Wilson. The rookie was questionable coming into the game with a hamstring injury, but he felt well enough to nearly double his snap load from a week ago, getting 19 in the loss after 10 against the Packers. He is still looking to make his first NFL catch after being targeted only once in each game so far. He had a holding penalty inside the red zone.
Running back backups. Kenny Gainwell and Will Shipley are having a hard time getting on the field with Saquon Barkley in front of them. Gainwell played just seven snaps with six more on special teams while Shipley was used as a kickoff returner and brought one of those back for 27 yards. He did not log a snap on offense but got 15 on special teams.
The elevations. The Eagles elevated receiver Parris Campbell and tight end E.J. Jenkins from the practice squad. Campbell got 15 snaps on offense, none on special teams. Jenkins got three snaps on offense and eight on special teams. They are there mostly for insurance if an in-game injury happens, but, in hindsight it feels like wasted elevations with so very little impact, especially considering that a player is only allowed three elevations before either having to add him to the active roster or not use him again. Jenkins has been elevated twice now.
DEFENSE
Jordan Davis. The defensive tackle isn’t a pass rusher, so he wasn’t on the field much. He got just 29 snaps (48 percent) and seven on special teams. Still, this feels like a low number for the first-round pick three years ago. On one of his pass rush opportunities, he had a batted down a Kirk Cousins throw at the line of scrimmage.
Nolan Smith. The Eagles could be souring early on him after giving the second of two first-round picks last year just 17 defensive reps (28 percent). He made one tackle, and it wasn’t a good look for him when he got knocked on his backside off a chip block thrown by Bijan Robinson. At this point, perhaps it’s time to give rookie Jalyx Hunt (0 defensive snaps, 13 special teams reps after being inactive last week) a looksee.
Thomas Booker. The Eagles need all the help they can get stopping the run and maybe Booker can be part of that help. He played just nine snaps, but made some nice hustle plays and ended with three tackles in that time, two more than Jalen Carter had in 46 snaps (75 percent).
Cooper DeJean. So much for the rookie taking on more of a role in this game. He played one snap, but 17 on special teams.
Quinyon Mitchell. The Eagles rookie played 100 percent of the snaps (61) as did Reed Blankenship, Darius Slay, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Isaiah Rodgers was dressed but didn’t get into the game at all. Even Kelee Ringo got into the game with two defensive snaps and 19 on special teams, which tied for the most ST reps with Oren Burks, Ben VanSumeren, and Tristin McCollum.
More NFL: Eagles Vic Fangio Didn't Do His Defenders Any Favors On Falcons Final Drive