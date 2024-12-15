Eagles Today

Finger Injury Could Affect Jalen Hurts Vs. Steelers

The Eagles QB had been on the injury report this week and showed up for Sunday's game with a bandage on what may be a broken finger.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - Jalen Hurts arrived for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh with his left index and middle finger wrapped in a bandage for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hurts has been listed on the Eagles' injury report throughout the week with the finger issue but was a full participant.

NFL Media reported the issue as a broken finger on the league's website after Ian Rapoport hedged a bit using the phrase "his apparently broken finger on his left hand."

The fact that Hurts was not even as limited in practice this week is a good sign but a broken finger on his non-throwing hand could impact ball-handling against a ferocious Pittsburgh front.

Something has to give in Sunday's matchup between the Eagles and Steelers.

Pittsburgh QB Russell Wilson is 6-0 vs. the 11-2 Eagles in his career but the Steelers haven't won in Philadelphia since 1965, a total of 10 straight games.

Coincidently, a win on Sunday would be the 10th straight for the Eagles, which would set a new franchise record.

Philadelphia's inactive list for the game included emergency quarterback Tanner McKee, receiver Britain Covey (neck), cornerback Eli Ricks, and offensive linemen Nick Gates, Darian Kinnard, and Trevor Keegan.

WR Johnny Wilson is active after being downgraded to questionable Saturday with an illness.

