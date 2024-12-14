Steelers' Russell Wilson On A Vic Fangio's D: 'I Got the First Down Easy And Then All Of A Sudden...'
PHILADELPHIA - Russell Wilson was a rookie in the 2012 NFL season and if the Eagles had their druthers, it would have been for them.
Instead, the Seattle Seahawks beat Philadelphia to the punch at No. 75 overall and selected what has become a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion.
Playing in the NFC West meant Wilson would have to deal with the San Francisco 49ers twice every season and back then that meant Vic Fangio with a host of high-level players at the veteran defensive coordinator's disposal.
Now 36 and in Pittsburgh, Wilson still remembers his trial by fire against Fangio's defense as a rookie.
"I remember my rookie year I was playing [a] Vic Fangio defense. He was in San Francisco those first couple years, and just great players," wilson said. "I remember being in Candlestick [Park], I think I told you guys this story maybe once. But just, I remember dropping back, it was third and seven, and just like I got the first down easy, and then all of a sudden, here comes [Patrick] Willis and [NaVorro] Bowman. They had Justin Smith, all these different guys, Aldon Smith. So that scheme was really good, and they did a lot of great things. They had a lot of great players."
Fast forward 13 years and Fangio is set to face Wilson again with what is the No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL entering Week 15. And there is no obvious weakness in the latest Fango creation with the Eagles. He's built a group that is No. 8 against the run, No. 2 against the pass, No. 2 in points allowed, No. 3 in third-down defense, and No. 6 in red-zone defense.
"I got to play [Fangio defenses] in Chicago as well, and different places. Played them in Miami last year and all these different things. But I think the thing about their defense is they’ve got a lot of great talent, especially in the secondary," Wilson said turning toward the current Eagles. "I think that's the thing that they do a really good job of in their defensive line is aggressive. And they’ve got these linebackers. Obviously, anytime you’ve got a [Wisconsin] Badger [Zack Baun], it's a good thing, I think. And Baun has done a great job of just moving around. He's a good player, you can see that. And Nakobe [Dean] is a good player too."
In the secondary, Wilson has long admired Eagles six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay.
"Obviously, I have such high regard for Slay," said Wilson. "I've gotten to play him over all these years, and he’s just one of the best to do it. He's a guy that I've sat on the Pro Bowl busses with him and had stories and laughs and just different things. And just like I said, I hold this guy in such high regard and the type of player and person he is."
The veteran QB has also noted the high level safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship are playing at as well as the talent of rookie cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
"Gardner-Johnson is a great player back there. He's made a lot of great plays. He's played great this season, throughout his career," Wilson said. "Blankenship is playing really well, I think. Obviously, their young corners, and they’ve got a lot of good players on that side of the football. And so for us, we’ve just got to be detailed."
And that 6-0 career record against Philadelphia as the "White Whale" for this Eagles' braintrust?
Wilson is cognizant of it but played it down. "Yeah. But you know, that's old. I'm aware," the QB said.
"I think for us, we’ve just got to play clean football. We’ve got to play our best game. We got to get touchdowns in the red zone. We’ve got to do right throughout the four quarters," said Wilson.
