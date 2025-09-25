Ndamukong Suh Has Jalen Carter Advice After Eagles Drama
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the brightest young stars in the National Football League in Jalen Carter.
This is a guy who is a game-breaker when he's at his best and is just 24 years old. Carter has shown flashes so far in his young career and this is supposed to be the year in which he really breaks out, but his ejection Week 1 took the league by storm.
The Eagles superstar had a rough start to the season
It's still been a talking point even with Week 4 now upon us. But, the Eagles have had plenty of players come through who could be of help. For example, former superstar defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh spent just a brief time with the Eagles, but he knows what it's like to find success at the position, even with some controversy. He joined "Green Light with Chris Long" and had some advice for the young Eagles star.
"My heart of hearts would have been like 'Jalen, man, take that one on the chin,'" Suh said. "But then two series later, three series later, you go ahead, clean hit, put that elbow right in his ribs. And then, you know, get up off of him push on his chest and be like 'Are you really sure you want to start this smoke?' And that's how you're being creative about it but also you're doing what's between the white lines and within the rules. So that's where you got to teach a young guy like that. You can't react right away and you really get it back where it truthfully hurts within the game. Within the rules of the game. Within the white lines and all of these different particular pieces and I think that's just maturity...
"He is so talented and so raw and it's just a matter of time."
If there ever was someone for Carter to listen to, Suh would be a phenomenal option. Suh was a five-time Pro Bowler and was a part of the All-2010s team in the NFL. He had his fair share of drama throughout his career. Carter connecting with Suh would be a perfect way to help mentor on how to get through.
