Following BreadcrumbsTo Who Three Defensive Starters Will Be For Eagles
PHILADELPHIA – Vic Fangio knows who is starting at three positions on defense that are seemingly still up in the air. The Eagles' defensive coordinator just is not saying, deferring to letting head coach Nick Sirianni or general manager Howie Roseman make the announcement.
Sirianni will meet with reporters on Tuesday, the final day of availability before the season kicks off on Thursday night with a visit from the Dallas Cowboys.
Fangio left some clues that, coupled with what was witnessed during the first 15 minutes of Monday's practice open to reporters, allow for some educated guesses as to who might be the second starter at those three up-in-the-air spots – cornerback, linebacker, and safety.
LINEBACKER. It comes down to Jihaad Campbell or Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Fangio didn’t shed much light on the situation when asked if there was anything he needed to see from a young linebacker before being put on the field. Of course, they’re all young at that spot after Zach Baun with Trotter in just his second season, and Campbell is a rookie.
“Yes and no,” said Fangio about anything he would like to see before he trusts a young player on the second level of his defense. “Yes, you’d like to see it (but) chances to see it without it being in a game are kind of over. We can control in practice what they see and what they need to see, but it’s real now.”
What could happen: Fangio rotates both Trotter and Campbell in a variety of subpackages.
My guess to start: Campbell.
What About Cornerback?
CORNERBACK. Adoree Jackson was working with Quinyon Mitchell and DB coach Christian Parker, while the other CBs – Jakorian Bennett, Kelee Ringo, and Mac McWilliams were working on kickoff coverage duty.
This is what Fangio said about Bennett: “He’s got good speed, he’s got a good attitude, he’s got a good football brain, shown some good coverability. I’m sure he’ll be out there at some point this season. It could be this one, too.”
What could happen: The Eagles could move slot cornerback Cooper DeJean to the outside in what would be a surprise move, especially considering that Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb gets a lot of his snaps in the slot. If DeJean goes outside, perhaps Drew Mukuba goes into the slot. That would be a big ask for a rookie to match up with Lamb in his first NFL start. This is a scenario that we could see as the season unfolds.
My guess to start: Jackson.
SAFETY. Reed Blankenship and who? The Eagles are light at this spot, with just three on the 53-man roster and veteran Marcus Epps and second-year player Andre Sam on the practice squad, so it probably comes down to Sydney Brown or Mukuba for that second starting spot.
Fangio was asked about Mukuba’s injury situation and how that could impact his chances to start.
“It does set you back, said the DC. “He basically missed two weeks of training camp, two separate injuries, but he’s done well this week. Looks healthy. Looks like he’s done a good job of staying on top of things and done well with the reps he’s gotten in practice. I do think as it pertains to comparing him to other rookies, he’s done well overcoming those obstacles.”
What could happen: Fangio mixes and matches, moving Mukuba from safety to slot with DeJean going outside on occasion in the opener. That seems like a lot, and a plan that may be enacted at a later date if necessary.
My guess to start: Brown. He has more experience, and in a big game against a division rival that could be the deciding factor.
More NFL: Jalen Hurts' "Natural Maturation" In Fifth Year As Eagles Full-Time Starting QB