Former Eagles Interception Leader Back On Market, While New Era Begins Elsewhere
One era begins, another ends, and both affect the Eagles.
In New York, the Jaxson Dart era will begin this weekend with the Giants when he lines up behind center, replacing veteran Russell Wilson, at MetLife Stadium. Dart will pay his second game in New Orleans against a Saints team devoid of talent, before he see the Eagles on Thursday night, Oct. 9.
Dart was a first-round pick of the Giants last spring, the 25th player taken overall.
In Houston, the end of the C.J. Gardner-Johnson era ended on Tuesday when the Texans released him. The safety as traded by the Eagles early in the offseason for Kenyon Green. His release by the Texans is a surprise move considering that Gardner-Johnson had played 96 percent of the defensive snaps for the winless Texans. Just three weeks ago, the Texans converted $6.58 million of his salary into a signing bonus, indicating there were plans for him to be in their secondary.
Per reporter Aaron Wilson, who covers the team for KPRC2 in Houston, there had been friction behind the scenes with Gardner-Johnson about his role. He wanted to blitz more, Wilson reported, citing league sources. He even wanted to be traded, per the report. Wilson said that he was critical of his teammates as well.
Former Eagles safety now a free agent
Gardner-Johnson was one of the bigger surprises of an Eagles offseason that had many defections in free agency, though they were expected. Dealing the safety wasn’t one of the expectations.
The Eagles said it was a money situation after they had signed him to a three-year, $33M deal. There was some evidence, though, that Gardner-Johnson was critical of some teammates during his time in the Eagles’ locker room, too.
He played two years in Philadelphia, though they were bookends to one season he spent with the Lions. In both his seasons here, the Eagles went to the Super Bowl, losing Super Bowl LVII to the Chiefs, then beating them two years later in Super Bowl LIX last February.
In both seasons, he led the Eagles in interceptions with six. He played 91 percent of the snaps for them last year and 93 percent two years ago. The Eagles appear happy with their safety play, with rookie Drew Mukuba and Sydney Brown splitting time next to Reed Blankenship, so it's unlikely he will return. With general manager Howie Roseman, however, you can't be too sure.
As for Green, the 15th overall pick of the Texans in 2022, the Eagles cut him after training camp. It's been a journey ever since. He was signed to the practice squad, promoted to the 53-man roster, then cut again earlier in the week when the Eagles claimed kick returner Xavier Gipson.
More NFL: Eagles Cornerback Told His Opportunity Will Come, And Maybe It's This Week