Former Eagles LB Shaquille Leonard Retires From NFL
A former member of the Philadelphia Eagles has decided to hang up his cleats and call it a career.
Former Eagles linebacker Shaquille Leonard announced his retirement on Wednesday after playing six seasons in the National Football League with the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia. The Colts' official X account shared a post on Wednesday announcing the news.
Kevin Bowen of "The Fan Morning Show" shared that Leonard will retire officially as a member of the Colts at halftime of the team's Week 5 matchup between Indianapolis and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
The former Eagles LB is calling it a career
"Shaq Leonard will retire as a Colt during a halftime ceremony on Sunday," Bowen said. "Four All-Pro seasons in his 6 years with the Colts. Will bang the anvil on Sunday, speak to the crowd at halftime."
Leonard was a superstar at one point in the NFL. He was selected with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and had an instant impact as a rookie with the Colts. As a rookie, Leonard was named the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and was also named to the First-Team All-Pro. He spent the first five full seasons of his career in Indianapolis and was named an All-Pro four times and Pro Bowler three times.
The Colts waived Leonard in 2023 and he ended up landing with the Eagles. He played in just five games as a member of Philadelphia while making three starts. Over that brief stretch, he had one sack, 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one quarterback hit. He hasn't played since his time in Philadelphia and now officially is announcing his retirement from the league.
The linebacker position has gotten more of a focus with Vic Fangio as the Eagles' defensive coordinator. It would've been interesting to see how Fangio could've used a guy like Leonard in his prime in Philadelphia, but obviously that didn't happen. Leonard was a star and hopefully he finds success in what comes next.