Eagles 'Should' Trade AJ Brown To Denver Broncos
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the top overall wide receivers in football in AJ Brown, but things haven't gone as planned this season for the offense.
Brown is a superstar, but he has just one game this season with over 27 yards. That is not a typo. You read that correct. Week 1, Brown had eight yards on one catch. Week 2, Brown had 27 yards on five catches. Week 3 he broke out with 109 yards on six catches. Week 4, he only had seven yards on two catches.
Because of that, trade speculation has picked up about whether the Eagles should move on, especially after he took to social media with a cryptic post after Week 4's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In response, Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated proposed a deal to send Brown to the Denver Broncos in a package for Marvin Mims Jr. as the team's one move they need to make before the trade deadline.
Should the Eagles consider an AJ Brown deal?
"Philadelphia Eagles," Verderame said. "Proposed trade: A.J. Brown to Broncos for third-round pick, WR Marvin Mims Jr. I’m not exactly sure it should come down to this, but it’s clear that Brown isn’t happy being more of a run blocker than a dynamic pass catcher. Honestly, Brown deserves to vent about his usage in the offense after doing what was required of him to help the Eagles win the Super Bowl last year. The 28-year-old Brown has only 14 catches for 151 yards and one touchdown this season.
"As for the team, perhaps the cap relief and the Day 2 pick will aid the Eagles in the long run, because it’s difficult for the good teams to pay everyone. Then again, Hurts throwing to DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Mims isn’t good enough for the Eagles to capture back-to-back Super Bowls. This is a tricky one, but one worth monitoring because Brown is clearly frustrated with his role."
For all of the trade speculation out there featuring Brown, this is one that at least makes some sense. Mims is a talented receiver with upside. Also, he's a two-time All-Pro for his work in the return game. Getting someone like him plus a draft pick would be nice. But, that's only if the Eagles absolutely have to move on.