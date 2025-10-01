Eagles Have Perfect Solution For Bengals' Joe Burrow Problem
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the deeper quarterback rooms in the National Football League.
Jalen Hurts is a superstar and is the team's clear No. 1 star. But, just in case injuries pop up, Philadelphia has Tanner McKee, Sam Howell, and rookie Kyle McCord with the franchise as well. Howell, Hurts, and McKee are on the active roster while McCord is on the practice squad.
Clearly, there's some depth here. The Eagles went out and acquired Howell before the season because McKee was dealing with an injury. but is healthy now. There's over a month left until the 2025 NFL trade deadline, if the Eagles can stay healthy, it may not hurt to look around and see if they could add some more draft capital by cutting ties with a quarterback. One team that would make sense is the Cincinnati Bengals, who are missing Joe Burrow and struggling with Jake Browning. Bleacher Report's Moe Moton made a list of five quarterbacks that could jumpstart the Bengals' offense and had Howell on the list.
The Philadelphia Eagles should consider this move
"Sam Howell is far less experienced than Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton, but he can be the Bengals' long-term backup option for oft-injured Joe Burrow," Moton said. "In 2023, his second year with the Washington Commanders, Howell threw for 3,946 yards, 21 touchdowns and a league-high 21 interceptions. He also showcased his mobility with 48 carries for 263 yards and five touchdowns. While that stat line may give you Winston vibes, he played in an imbalanced system under offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Washington ranked first in pass attempts and last in total carries that year.
"The Bengals have struggled to run the ball through the first quarter of the season, but they do have a dynamic starting running back in Chase Brown, who averaged more than four yards per carry in his first two campaigns. Howell would have a much stronger supporting cast in Cincinnati than he had in Washington. Furthermore, head coach Zac Taylor is a more experienced play-caller than Bieniemy was two years ago in his first offensive coordinator position separate from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid."
Howell is a guy with starting experience who is more of a luxury for the Eagles to have right now than a necessity. With McKee now healthy, this is absolutely the type of move the Eagles should make. He's a free agent after the season. The Eagles should definitely try to get some value back as soon as possible.
