FOX's Nick Wright Has Surprising Take On Eagles' Saquon Barkley
One of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl is because of the play of Saquon Barkley this season.
Barkley is having one of the best seasons by a running back in National Football League history. If the Eagles can take down the Chiefs in the Super Bowl and Barkley has another big game, there is a real argument that it could be the best season by a running back. He tallied over 2,000 rushing yards in the regular season and has over 400 rushing yards in just the playoffs.
The 27-year-old superstar has been dynamic and hasn't been stopped by pretty much anyone this season. While this is the case, FOX Sports' Nick Wright doesn't think Barkley will be able to keep it going to the same extent against Kansas City.
"Saquon Barkley is not going to destroy the Chiefs, they are too well coached and they are too good at tackling," Wright said. "I'm not saying they are going to shut him down. What I can tell you is, what Saquon Barkley has done to everyone, that will not happen against the Chiefs. Now they can still win, but it's going to take another great Jalen Hurts game. That doesn't guarantee the Eagles will win, but it gets them a chance."
This isn't Wright's most egregious take of all time. But, no one has shown any signs of slowing Barkley down this year. Kansas City is well-coached but is coming off a game in which James Cook of the Buffalo Bills had over 130 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the AFC Championship Game. Joe Mixon had 100 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in the AFC Divisional Round.
Barkley is better than both of them and it would be a pretty big surprise if the Chiefs can slow him down.
More NFL: Eagles Legend May Have Slipped Up When Discussing Super Bowl Status