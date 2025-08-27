Fred Johnson Praises Lane Johnson And Eagles' Post-Super Bowl Approach
PHILADELPHIA – Fred Johnson paid Lane Johnson (no relation) probably the greatest compliment one player can give to another.
“Lane is in year, what?” Fred asked about 20 reporters crowded around him just outside the Eagles’ public relations office following Wednesday’s practice.
Informed that Lane was on the brink of beginning his 13th season, Fred, said, “I mean, come on, bro. He’s a Hall of Famer already. He already knows it, but he still comes about here every day like he got nothing to his name, no accolades, no Al-Pros, no nothing. That’s the kind of stuff the young guys can learn from. Me personally I’m still learning from him every day.”
Fred can keep learning from Lane after being acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. Fred was with the Eagles the previous two seasons, so he earned his Super Bowl ring, and showed up at the team’s ceremony to receive them on July 18.
He left for north Florida looking to earn a starting job at tackle. It didn’t happen that way, so the Jags traded him back to Philly.
“There’s no disappointment that didn’t happen,” he said. “I went down there with the right mentality, with the right goals, and I attacked it the right way, the process. It’s one of those things that ended up not working out.”
What Did Fred Johnson Notice Right Away?
Jags’ general manager James Gladstone called to tell him he was being traded when his phone beeped. It was Eagles general manager Howie Roseman calling to welcome him back to the Eagles.
“Obviously (the Eagles) traded for me,” Johnson said. “They need me and I’m willing to do whatever for these guys. These are my brothers, these are my folks. The’s no disappointment, no sadness going into it. I’m ready when ya’ll need me. I love Philly. I love everything. I love cheesesteaks. I’m excited to be back here. I have big dreams to chase and I’m ready for whatever comes my way.”
One thing Johnson noticed right away is the team’s attitude. It’s like they never won a Super Bowl nearly seven months ago.
“Even though we won a Super Bowl last year, you don’t see that,” he said. “You see guys still chasing something like they haven’t achieved it already. You look at Lane Johnson, you look at Jordan Mailata, you look at Landon (Dickerson), you look at Cam (Jurgens), highly paid, highly compensated.
“Those guys attack it like they don’t have a dollar to their name. That’s the kind of thing that molded me to be still grinding for everything I do. You see those guys every day come to work ready to go, still attack, still chasing the ball, still getting after it.”
