Georgia Interior Duo Could Loom Large

Keep an eye on the DT duo of Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt on Day 1 of the draft for the Eagles

Turnover on the defensive line remains a significant part of the Eagles' plan as the team moves forward for two reasons: it's a core organizational belief and the stalwarts of years of success up front - Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox - are on the wrong side of 30.

Because the edge is a premium position in the NFL and Philadelphia is coming off a season with the second-fewest sacks in the NFL, the need there seems obvious to most observers but the interior is also a concern because both starters - Cox and Javon Hargrave - are set to become free agents in 2023.

There's also a bit of a redundancy problem in that Cox, Hargrave, and second-year ascending player Milton Williams are all best-suited to play three-technique for a coordinator that wants to use multiple fronts and have his DTs play zero-, one-, three-, 4I- and 5-techniques at times.

Adding a natural zero- and one-technique in the mold of a Vita Vea, Tampa Bay's dominant interior presence, would open up so many things for Jonathan Gannon by releasing Hargrave from tying up blockers, something he doesn't do very well.

Hargrave was the Eagles' best pass rusher last season with a career-high 7.5 sacks, grading out as the No. 2 interior pass-rusher in the NFL behind only LA Rams' superstar and future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, according to Pro Football Focus. Conversely, Hargrave was No. 131 of 136 when it came to stopping the run and two-gapping.

Former Eagles scout and lead NFL Draft Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah noticed the difference in what Philadelphia defenders were being asked to do under Gannon versus former coordinator Jim Schwartz, calling it a more "read and react" style of doing things.

If the Eagles are able to get Georgia DT Jordan Davis in the first round, all the dominos might fall into place for Gannon. The consolation prize could be Davis' teammate on the loaded-Bulldogs defense, Devonte Wyatt.

“I just know that Jordan Davis is a freak,” Jeremiah said. “To be that big and that athletic and to make that many plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage is impressive. Devonte Wyatt is even a little bit more explosive. I think either one of those guys would fit what they want to do.”

During his senior season, Davis finished with two sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss, numbers that don't seem spectacular because Georgia had so many playmakers. Davis was so dominant, however, he earned the Maxwell Football Club's Bednarik Award, awarded to the best defensive player in the country, and the Outland Trophy as the best interior defensive lineman.

Couple that with rare physical traits at 6-foot-6 and 345 pounds and you seem to have two camps when it comes to Davis, the over-the-top generational talent, unicorn devotees, and the 'why didn't he play more?' glass-is-half-empty crowd.

The Eagles certainly aren't worried about the latter with a team source noting just how much talent Georgia had to keep happy on the defensive line with the transfer portal always looming in the college game.

Travon Walker is a potential No. 1 overall pick to Jacksonville and both Davis and Wyatt are expected to go in the first round. Meanwhile, Jalen Carter is a potential top-10 pick in 2023 and the Bulldogs already lost Jermaine Johnson, another potential top-10 pick this year, to the transfer portal and Florida State.

“For Jordan Davis, a lot has been made about his playing time and not playing on third downs," said Jeremiah. "When you really dig in and look at all the numbers, and you see him, Devonte Wyatt, and Jalen Carter, who will probably be a top-five, top 10 pick next year, these guys just kind of all roll through. They had a bunch of guys that they could play in there, Trayvon Walker, among them. I don’t really care about that.”

Howie Roseman can't control the 14 selections ahead of him but if Davis begins to slip toward the Eagles, the urge to nudge things with a DeVonta Smith-like targeted trade up should not be discounted.

Wyatt, who compiled 7.5 sacks, and seven tackles for loss with Georgia last season, could be in play at Nos. 15 and 18 without having to manipulate the board.

“If you want to stack blocks and play at the line of scrimmage, they can do it,” Jeremiah said of the Georgia duo. “If you want to let them get on an edge and get upfield, they can do that as well. I think both those Georgia kids are good versatile players that would that fit [what the Eagles want].”

