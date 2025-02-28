Historic Combine Performance Put Texas A&M Star Out Of Eagles' Reach
On the first day of on-field testing at the NFL combine, the big winner was Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart, who put together historic numbers.
It's not like NFL people weren't expecting a high-level of athleticism from Stewart with most of the knocks on the 6-foot-5, 267-pound pass rusher tied to his lack of production with the Aggies (only 4 1/2 sacks over three seasons).
However, what Stewart put together in Indianapolis was other-worldly from a traits standpoint. His 40-time (4.60), vertical leap of 40 inches and broad jump of nearly 11 feet, along with top-tier 10- and 20-yard splits was good enough to translate to No. 3 over 1,802 defensive end prospects who competed at the combine since 1987, according to Kent Lee Platte's "Relative Athletic Score."
"I would say, sometimes the stats don't tell the whole story," Stewart said when asked why his skill set didn't translate to numbers in College Station. "It's all about the film. And when you look at the film, you can really see what's going on for the most part. Production is a little overrated."
Pressure wasn't the problem for Stewart but closing was.
"... I wasn't a sack-chasing warrior. I just wanted to become the best player for my team," Stewart noted before admitting that getting to the QB is necessary. "And sometimes the stats don't show that. Definitely trying to get more comfortable and get after the quarterback, trying to run through the tackle instead of maybe trying to reach out, lunging for a tackle."
Ironically, the best comp to Stewart from an athleticism standpoint might be former Texas A&M standout Myles Garrett, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and six-time All-Pro who currently wants out of Cleveland.
Stewart and Arkansas' Landon Jackson were the first defensive linemen to get to 40 inches-or-higher in the vertical leap while weighing 260-or-more since Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. Before Garrett you have to reach back another 11 years to Mario Williams, also a No. 1 overall pick by Houston in 2006.
In other words, athletes like Stewart don't last long in the NFL Draft.
Ironically, after winning Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles may have a better chance to land Garrett on the trade market than dare dreaming that Stewart will fall to No. 32 overall after his performance in Indy.
NFL talent evaluators will now have to think about the ceiling for Stewart and what they may be able to unlock.
"I just feel like my athletic ability, my willpower to always be great and just my sheer competitive nature. I'm a very competitive guy no matter who I go against," Stewart said. "My ceiling, if I keep working, I could potentially be a Hall of Famer one day. I feel like nobody can stop me but me.
"It's all on me."
