Hot Seat Heating Up; Eagles Coach Under Fire After Week 5 Loss

The Eagles may not have the right man for the job at offensive coordinator...

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and offenisve coordinator Kevin Patullo speak with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles were the best team in football last season, but they underwent a lot of changes during the offseason.

They lost some pretty important players, but they also lost important coaches, including offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Since Moore's departure, the offense hasn't been able to get going. They've struggled a bit and these struggles peaked in Week 5.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was on the hot seat after Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos.

Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo under fire after rough showing

"The Philadelphia Eagles lost offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to the New Orleans Saints in the offseason. They promoted pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo to replace him, but things have not gone well, "The Eagles have struggled to incorporate star receiver A.J. Brown into the offense, and he's been visibly frustrated by the lack of chemistry with Jalen Hurts. However, Philly has no plans to trade Brown, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

"Of course, Brown's lack of production hasn't been the only offensive issue in Philadelphia. Patullo has underutilized running back Saquon Barkley. This became a major talking point during the Eagles' Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos. Barkley carried the ball just six times despite the fact that Philadelphia spent most of the game trying to protect a lead. Barkley carried the ball just six times despite the fact that Philadelphia spent most of the game trying to protect a lead."

Losing a game is fine. Not having the best offensive game is okay, too. But only giving the ball to Saquon Barkley six times is inexcusable, unless he was injured and unavailable. Barkley popped up on the injury report on Monday, so this could be a factor, but the Eagles haven't commented on that.

Either way, the offense doesn't look nearly the same as it did last year. The wide receivers are seemingly frustrated. Barkley should be frustrated after Week 5.

The Eagles need to make some kind of change in the coming weeks or else their problems are only going to get worse. Patullo needs to turn it around for Philadelphia.

Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. Find him on Twitter/X @zpretzel

