How Eagles Rookie Stole Show At Training Camp
One thing that the best teams in the National Football League do is adjust on the fly. You can't do the same thing year in and year out and expect the results. Teams change and the Philadelphia Eagles are among the best in the business at changing on the fly.
Last offseason is the perfect example of this. The Eagles fell apart at the end of the 2023. The Eagles made changes, for example bringing in Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator and Kellen Moore as the team's offensive coordinator. The Eagles let them do their jobs, even if the way they did so was different than the Eagles had been used to.
For example, under Howie Roseman, the linebacker position hasn't been as high of a priority as some of the other positions on the defense. But, it's integral in Fangio's defense. Zack Baun just became an All-Pro in it and the Eagles followed up by rewarding him with a massive new deal. Philadelphia didn't stop there. It used its first-round pick and selected Jihaad Campbell out of Alabama. It had been a long time since the Eagles in general took a linebacker in the first round. Before Campbell, the Eagles last took a linebacker in the first round in 1979 with Jerry Robinson.
Eagles rookie Jihaad Campbell already has shocked the Eagles
Campbell already has turned heads and impressed throughout the summer. He's going to be play a big role right away and has done things differently than other rookies. For example, linebackers coach Bobby King talked about how he has impressed already.
"These guys in college, sometime when they get to me, are sometimes born without arms," King said. "And I wanted to see if this guy would use (arms). And he uses those. And he uses those with bad intentions sometimes. And that's what I like to see."
The Eagles didn't just a draft a linebacker for the first time in the first round in years this offseason. They love this kid enough that they traded up in order to get him. He already is showing his superstar potential.
More NFL: Eagles Not 'Frontrunner' For Bengals' Trey Hendrickson