Former Eagles Fan Favorite Thinks Jihaad Campbell is Special

The Philadelphia Eagles lost a few significant pieces on defense this offseason so far.

Philadelphia entered the offseason knowing that there could be some turnover, similar to last year. Last offseason, the Eagles lost Miltion Williams, Josh Sweat, Mekhi Becton, Darius Slay, Brandon Graham and the list goes on. The Eagles have lost guys like Jaelan Phillips, Nakobe Dean and Reed Blankenship so far this offseason, among others.

For Dean specifically, the loss wasn't shocking. But that doesn't take away from its impact. Dean played four seasons in Philadelphia and set a new career high with four sacks in 2025 in just 10 games. When healthy, he is one of the best blitzing linebackers in football. But the linebacker position is one that the Eagles are very deep at, so they let him walk in free agency. Philadelphia has other holes to fill and Dean landed a three-year, $36 million deal to join the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Eagles lost Nakobe Dean in free agency

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With Dean leaving, that certainly means that Jihaad Campbell's role is going to expand in 2026. He was a starter as a rookie early on in 2025 but saw his role shrink as Dean returned to full action. Still, he was the 13th-highest-graded linebacker in the National Football League among 88 qualifying linebackers at 76.2, per Pro Football Focus. One thing that should give Eagles fans solace is the fact that Dean, himself, endorsed Campbell in an interview with NBC 10, as transcribed by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro.

"Jihaad can be great,” Dean said. “You’re talking about somebody who was probably on track to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. But that’s what you expected. And he’s close to home, so it’s his team too. He had a lot of expectations definitely being a first-round pick and everything. And I feel like now that he’ll have that role to be himself and to play the ball that he needs to play, the sky is the limit for him.

“You’re talking about a guy who’s got the size, the ability to do everything on the field from the linebacker position, from covering, to blitzing, to stopping the run. He’s a three-down linebacker. He can do it all. He’s going to be great for sure, and he’s got a crazy work ethic.”

The Eagles lost a fan favorite this offseason to the Raiders in Dean. He has said and done all of the right things. He's now publicly talked up his replacement and let's not forget, he picked the Raiders over the Dallas Cowboys. Overall, Dean will be missed. Fortunately, the Eagles have Campbell to try to fill his shoes.