Eagles Not 'Frontrunner' For Bengals' Trey Hendrickson
Any time there are even hints that a superstar is available across the National Football League, the Philadelphia Eagles are always immediately mentioned.
When you have Howie Roseman running the show, that's what's going to happen. Throughout his tenure with the Eagles, Roseman has proved that he isn't afraid to take a big swing. Recently, that has been with guys like AJ Brown and Saquon Barkley. Some of the other big-name guys Roseman has helped bring to town are CJ Gardner-Johnson and Darius Slay. He's also been unafraid to offload guys like Carson Wentz and Sam Bradford.
All in all, the Eagles' front office is aggressive and tend to be linked to every star in some capacity. Early in the offseason, this was the case with Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns. He signed a new deal in Cleveland, though. Recently, there's been speculation about Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson. It's important to note that there hasn't been much more than online speculation linking the two sides. But, fans should take that with a grain of salt and not get their hopes up.
Will there be another high-profile trade this summer in the NFL?
First of all, it still doesn't seem likely he will get moved. It was reported that the Bengals are listening to offers, but this has happened before in recent memory with the Bengals and their stars only to eventually sign lucrative deals late.
If Hendrickson does end up getting moved, though, the Eagles currently aren't the "frontrunner" for his services. That title reportedly belongs to the Las Vegas Raiders, per Hondo Carpenter of Las Vegas Raiders on SI.
"In a conversation with an NFL executive on Tuesday, I was informed, 'I have no doubt the Raiders are the frontrunners. Tom Brady and Mark Davis want to win now, and John (Spytek) has no fear when it comes to making bold moves. The kid (Hendrickson is 30), that move is the mentality of Pete Carroll; he’s not afraid of anything that could improve the team,'" Carpenter shared.
Again, a deal still doesn't seem likely. But, don't get your hopes up, Eagles fans.