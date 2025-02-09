How Super Bowl LIX Will Impact Nick Sirianni's Eagles Future
The Philadelphia Eagles had a tough start to the season but completely turned things around.
Philadelphia was 2-2 after four weeks heading into its Week 5 bye week. At that time, there was an intense amount of chatter about the future of head coach Nick Sirianni. There were plenty of media folks calling for Sirianni's job at the time and there were even times in which Bill Belichick was brought up as a potential fit.
Clearly, the chatter was wrong. The Eagles made it to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. Philadelphia won 12 of its final 13 games in the regular season and took down the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and Washington Commanders in the playoffs to clinch their ticket to the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia is a hard place to coach in sometimes and Sirianni clearly has shown that he has the chops for it. He's heading into the final year of his deal in 2025, and ESPN's Adam Schefter shared that Sirianni could be in line for a big extension with a win.
"With Nick Sirianni headed into the final year of his contract in 2025, a victory in Super Bowl LIX would be worth millions to the Philadelphia Eagles head coach," Schefter said. "A victory Sunday would be Sirianni's final validation and the ultimate leverage in his discussions for a new deal that are expected to follow the game. A new contract for Sirianni is the last thing that the fourth-year coach and the Eagles will be thinking about Sunday, with so much on the line. But it is something that both sides -- Sirianni and the Eagles organization -- will need to address after Sunday's game.
"Either way, Sirianni will be in line for an extension. But it is important to note that rookie head coaches have reset the coaching salary structure this offseason, with deals ranging from $10 million to $13 million per season, which the Chicago Bears awarded to new head coach Ben Johnson. If Sirianni leads the Eagles to a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, his asking price would be expected to go up -- and he could argue that he is worth as much as any rookie head coach whose salary dwarfs his."
It certainly seems like Sirianni has a bright future with Philadelphia.
