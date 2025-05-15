Should Eagles Pursue Trades For These Tight Ends Amid Roster Uncertainty?
On the surface, the Philadelphia Eagles are fine at tight end. They found common contractual ground with Dallas Goedert, who'd been named in numerous offseason trade rumors, and have six other tight ends on their 90-man roster.
But there's more to the story.
None of the seven tight ends is under contract for 2026. Moreover, none are particularly encouraging long-term options, including the 30-year-old Goedert, whose stats declined each of the last three seasons.
Here are the tight ends on the Eagles' offseason roster:
-- Dallas Goedert
-- Kylen Granson
-- Harrison Bryant
-- Nick Muse
-- Grant Calcaterra
-- Cameron Latu
-- E.J. Jenkins
The Eagles were viewed as prime candidates to take a tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they went in different directions with each of their 10 picks. Nevertheless, they must start planning for the future at tight end.
One option: trade for a young talent who's under team control for 2026 but wouldn't require parting with premium assets.
Multiple players fit that description, including Michael Mayer and Luke Musgrave, both of whom recently were floated as potential trade candidates by Eagles writer Anthony DiBona.
Mayer was taken by the Las Vegas Raiders in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft and disappointed over his first two campaigns. The same is true for Musgrave, whom the Green Bay Packers drafted as a second-rounder the same year. Both players have been named in trade speculation throughout the offseason, as neither sits atop their team's tight end depth chart.
Neither Mayer nor Musgrave would qualify as blockbuster additions. However, both are talented, have shown flashes, and won't hit free agency until 2027. The Eagles could do much worse than rolling the dice on players of that caliber, be they Mayer, Musgrave, or someone else.
How the Eagles eventually solve their tight end problem remains to be seen. But sooner or later, they'll need to do something.
