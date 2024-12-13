In Plain Sight: Eagles' Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown Are Actually Aligned
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown is willing to play the villain in order to bring attention to a passing attack that needs to get better while there's still time.
Brown's blunt assessment of what needs to be improved on a talented offense after a less-than-inspiring 22-16 Week 14 win over the Carolina Panthers that produced just 83 net passing yards garnered most of the headlines.
"I said that for a reason, honestly. Because we went to the Super Bowl [after the 2022 season] and lost. We tried again the next year. It was a [10-1] record and there was a landslide," Brown said of the Eagles' last-season collapse and one-and-done playoff exit. "And here we go again. It's something that we can correct right now while we have the opportunity."
Much of that perfectly rational sentiment was obfuscated by Brandon Graham's comments about Brown's personal relationship with Jalen Hurts. And even more so to the fact that Hurts and the other key members of this equation, from WR DeVonta Smith up to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and head coach Nick Sirianni, have essentially expressed the same beliefs as Brown over recent weeks.
The operation needs more rhythm and consistency.
The goal isn't to take away from the ground game or the historic season that Saquon Barkley is having.
Sirianni often cites the idea that "a wise man avoids all extremes." Currently, the Eagles lead the NFL in rushing attempts (473) and are last in passing attempts (328). The efficacy is No. 1 in rushing and No. 31 in passing.
The dramatic shift from nearly 40 pass attempts per game over the first four games of the season to the NF's version of West Point happened during an early bye week with Brown having missed three of the first four games.
The idea wasn't as much to lean on Barkley completely as it was to cut down on a turnover rate that was getting out of control. The latter was accomplished but at what cost?
Hurts ranked second in NFL is turnovers with seven over the first four weeks en route to a 2-2 start. Over the team's nine consecutive wins, the QB has turned in over only two times.
Inside the NovaCare Complex, two statistics are valued more than any others -- the turnover ratio and the explosive play rate. To some in the building, the Eagles have solved one at the expense of the other, and Hurts us playing it too safe.
"I've submitted myself to whatever it takes to win," Hurts said. "I don't care how it looks."
The counterintuitive notion here is to change what isn't broken for the ultimate goal that Brown described yet the Eagles have become a process-oriented lot like most of the NFL where the goal is to go 1-0 every week.
Looking ahead is frowned upon.
And that's fine for the rank and file. It isn't for those tasked with stewarding things to the finish line.
Considering the landmines ahead there it's almost certain that Hurts and the passing game will be called on to save the season at some point so the idea that the advocacy to improve it is controversial in any way is specious.
"Some things don't get you until it gets you," Hurts said of the passing game after the Carolina game, a sentiment completely drowned out by the lightning rod that was one word from Brown.
“I think [The Panthers] did a good job. I think we did a bad job. That starts with me, how I execute, and ultimately, you yearn, and I yearn for better synchronization amongst that, for a more complimentary style of ball in a sense," Hurts said. "... And there’s definitely been some urgency there, trying to figure it out. And got to keep climbing and trying to progress.”
Right there in plain sight is the proof that Brown and Hurts are actually aligned when it comes to the Eagles' passing problems.
