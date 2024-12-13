Things Should Go Better This Time For Saquon Barkley Vs. The Steelers
PHILADELPHIA - Having spent his entire career in the NFC East, Eagles superstar running back Saquon Barkley hasn't had much experience with well-regarded Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin.
Sunday's "Pennsylvania State Championship," something Tomlin coined Sunday's matchup between his 10-3 Steelers and the 11-2 Philadelphia team will only be Barkley's second interaction with the future Hall of Fame coach.
The first one didn't go so well.
"I talked to him one time, before we played them," Barley said reminiscing back to Sept. 14 of 2020 when Barkley's New York Giants faced the Steelers. "He told me, ‘it’s going to be a long night,’ basically. And it was a long night the last time I played the Steelers. I only played them once. I think I ended the game with like 10 rushing yards (it was actually 6 yards, on 15 carries)."
Like just about everyone Barkley has heard only good things about Tomlin.
"... I heard a lot of great things about him, the way he’s been able to have a winning record for so many years," said Barkley. "He’s one of those guys that you admire from afar. He’s done a lot for this game. Excited to go against him again."
The same cannot be said for Tomlin because the rematch comes with Barkley nestled in a much better supporting staff and on pace to potentially break the NFL's single-season rushing record with 1,623 rushing yards through 13 games, already the Eagles' single-season
Across the Keystone State Tomlin called Barkley "the most significant acquisition in the NFL in 2024."
"That's what the tape looks like," Tomlin said. "He's been dominant, eye-opening at times, obviously. Highlight-reel caliber plays, long runs, touchdowns, etc. It starts there for us. If you can't minimize him in some way, you're not even going to position yourself to have a chance to be successful.
"And so, obviously, he's got a lot of our attention at the early stages of the week, but he can't have the totality of your attention."
A six-yard performance can't even be visualized with the Eagles' offensive line. In fact, 106 yards might be a win for Pittsburgh with the goal being the understanding Barkley's is going to get his but to make sure the league rushing leader is working for it.
