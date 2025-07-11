Indy Corner Knew Eagles Nick Sirianni "Was Gonna Be A Winner"
ALLENTOWN – Nick Sirianni, Shane Steichen, Jonathan Gannon…Kenny Moore is familiar with them all, which means those three coaches with strong Eagles ties certainly know him well, too. There were rumblings that one of the NFL’s best slot cornerbacks would make perfect sense for the Eagles to make a move on him when he hit free agency last year.
It didn’t happen. Moore returned to the Indianapolis Colts on a three-year, $30 million deal that made him the highest-paid player at his position.
Moore is good friends with former Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, so Rodgers asked Moore if he wanted to attend DeVonta Smith’s celebrity softball game on June 28, and Moore didn’t hesitate. The slot corner talked about Sirianni, Steichen, and Gannon before the softball game.
On Sirianni: “He’s very competitive, so whenever he first came over to Indy, he talked a lot of trash, and it was really fun to get to know a coach that was so competitive and loves ball. I knew he was gonna be a winner, so to see how he’s kind of transitioned over in Philadelphia and obviously winning a Super Bowl, that’s pretty cool to see as a player.
“To see a guy who wanted to be a head coach, become a head coach, and winning the big dance that we all want to win. It’s cool to see his growth as a person and as a coach. I’m sure he’s a helluva coach still.”
On Steichen and Gannon, who parlayed their jobs as Super Bowl coordinators into head coaching jobs in Indy and Arizona, respectively: “(Steichen) reminds me of Jonathan Gannon, who was over here. He was my position coach in Indianapolis, and those are two guys that are fiery, just like Nick.
"They love football, they love the players, and will do the best they can to put players in the best position as possible. Shane, we love Shane over there.”
