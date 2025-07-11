Surprising Revelation Regarding Eagles Offensive Line Ranking
The Eagles have the 11th-best offensive line in the NFL heading into the season…finished laughing, yet?
It’s the dog days of summer, so lists like the one the Pro Football Sports Network released regarding the top O-lines in the NFL, from one to 32, are usually subjective. PFSN, though, uses its own metrics, and for this ranking, it used those, plus offseason grades, and watched the games from the 2024 season to arrive at its conclusion.
“Evaluating an offensive line is tough because it's a cohesive group of five players that needs to be anchored with quality options and then surrounded by solid ancillary pieces,” per PFSN. “Unlike other positions, one star player cannot make all the difference, and equally, one bad player doesn't immediately sink a unit.”
The Eagles offensive line came in at No. 11.
Regardless of the metrics, the ranking feels way off when you consider that the line produced a 2,000-yard rusher in Saquon Barkley, who rewrote the league record book for most yards in a single year, including regular season and postseason, with 2,504, and had three of its five players earn Pro Bowl nods – Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, and Landon Dickerson. Those three players return as does left tackle Jordan Mailata.
Here's more of what PFSN wrote: “This rank for the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line is a little unfair because it's influenced by their poor Week 18 showing when they rested their starting OL. Still, the Chiefs and Bills both rested starters and didn't slump through the rankings, so this also highlights the Eagles' strength of depth concerns at the end of the 2024 regular season.”
The lack of depth is a legitimate critique, and the Eagles tried to address that by trading for Kenyon Green, signing free agent Matt Pryor, and drafting three offensive linemen – Drew Kendall, Cameron Williams, and Myles Hinton.
More from PFSN: “Philadelphia's OL was all over the map at the back end of the year. They ranked 27th over the final four weeks with D+ grades against the Commanders and Steelers. When you combine those two grades with an F against the Ravens, a C- against the Buccaneers, and a C against the Packers, there was certainly cause for concern.
“When you look at the Eagles' numbers from last year, it's hard to imagine them as a top-10 unit. Their 40.6 percent pressure rate was the worst in the NFL, and their 9.1 percent sack rate was the second-worst, but they had the second-longest time to throw at 3.17 seconds.”
Despite Barkley’s historic success, PFSN wasn’t impressed: “Their run blocking was also good without being exceptional. Philadelphia's OL clears the way for an average of 1.00 RBYBC/rush (eighth in the NFL) and was ranked ninth in RBWR…There's no shortage of high-end talent, but their ranking doesn't match their potential.”
Teams PFSN had ahead of the Eagles were: Broncos, Ravens, Bucs, Bills, Lions, Cardinals, Commanders, Packers, Vikings, and Falcons.
For the complete list of rankings with commentary visit the site at: www.profootballnetwork.com.
More NFL: Eagles Top 25 For 2025: Super Bowl MVP Lands At No. 5 In Our Top 25 Countdown