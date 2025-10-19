Insider Reveals Eagles' Trade Deadline Plans
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be among the top teams to watch over the next few weeks.
This isn't just because of the talent on the field, but because of the fact that the Eagles boast the most aggressive front office in football and the trade deadline is quickly approaching. It'll come on November 4th and The Athletic's Dianna Russini provided some insight on what the team's thinking is ahead of the deadline.
"The Eagles are in search of help at edge rusher and cornerback. They have received calls on A.J. Brown, and teams are being told, 'We aren’t moving him now,'" Russini reported.
The Eagles need to make a move
Both of these ideas make a lot of sense. Why would the reigning Super Bowl champs trade AJ Brown? This is an idea that has been speculated a lot because of the drama from the offense this season. He doesn't have as many touches as he probably should and the offense has been flat. But, he's a top-five receiver in the NFL. There aren't many guys out there like him so it's not shocking people all over have been talking about how he could help other teams. He could help all 32 teams. But, Philadelphia isn't moving him.
The pass rush and cornerback room are both thin and need a boost. The Eagles recently lost Za'Darius Smith so there is a lot of space to go around at the edge for Philadelphia. At cornerback, the No. 2 spot opposite of Quinyon Mitchell has been a question all season to this point. With under three weeks remaining until the trade deadline, it's hard to imagine that the Eagles will not address at least one of these two positions. If the Eagles were to choose one, the pass rush would be a more pressing of a need. The Eagle at least has some servicable depth that can fill in at corner. The edge is just really thin at this point and has been a problem all season, even when Smith was active.