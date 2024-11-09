Eagles Today

Jags Safety Fined For Dangerous Hit On Eagles' Fred Johnson

The Eagles' fill-in left tackle took a dangerous hit to his knee while leading Jalen Hurts into the end zone last week.

John McMullen

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Fred Johnson (74) locks against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field.
Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Fred Johnson (74) locks against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles' Fred Johnson was asking earlier this week if Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco received a fine for going low and putting his helmet in the left tackle's knee during Jalen Hurts' 18-yard touchdown run in what was a 28-23 Philadelphia win.

"Anyone know if he got fined?" Johnson asked reporters on Wednesday. "If not, we need to talk to the league.

"It hurts."

Of course, Cisco has not been fined because that bookkeeping doesn't hit until Saturday and Cisco did get docked $11,817 for unnecessary Roughness/low block for his actions against Johnson.

Johnson was forced to leave the game for one play and but was able to return.

Johnson spoke about the injury, which could have been much worse had his leg been planted when Cisco made contact.

Johnson missed the Eagles' walkthrough practice on Wednesday while watching the session with a brace on his left leg. He was then limited on Thursday before being a full participant on Friday. Johnson is set to start his fourth consecutive game at Dallas on Sunday as the left tackle in place of the injured Jordan Mailata (hamstring).

Mailata is eligible to come off IR after Sunday's game against the Cowboys but with a short week and a Thursday night game against Washington to follow, the earliest Mailata is likely to return is Nov. 24 at the Los Angeles Rams.

"I feel good about Sunday," Johnson said. "... That hit could have been way worse than what it looked like on film. I just seen him drop and I like lifted up my leg trying like to fall over him. They said if my foot was planted, I could have been out for the year."

