Jake Elliott's Short-Game Struggles a Mystery

Eagles ST coordinator Dave Fipp attempted to explain what's going wrong with the team's kicker on short kicks, such as the 22-yarder he hit off the uprights against the Saints

Miss a 22-yard field goal like Eagles kicker Jake Elliott did as the first half expired against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, a kick that would have given the Eagles a 20-0 lead and one most high school kickers can make, and there will be questions.

Sure enough, special team coordinator Dave Fipp handled his share on Tuesday morning.

“We had a good snap, a good hold, I think the operation has been really good for him,” said Fipp. “He’s obviously made a bunch of longer kicks, so some of it’s hard to fathom.”

Elliott’s job is in no jeopardy, but it is very concerning when an NFL kicker begins clanking 22-yarders off uprights, kicks that a high school kicker can make more often than not.

Elliott's job is in no jeopardy, but it is very concerning when 22-yarders start to clank off uprights and PATs start sailing wide of the mark the way they did against the Saints and a week earlier against the Green Bay Packers.

Yeah, that’s the weird part.

Elliott has made field goals from 44 yards vs. New Orleans, 52 vs. Green Bay, and 42 against the Seattle Seahawks. He did have a miss from 42 against the Seahawks, too.

Fipp said that he will stress fundamentals and routine with Elliott this week in hopes he will turn things around.

“I think any player at that position or most players at that position in this league have had to fight through something,” said Fipp. “This will be a good opportunity for him to fight through a little adversity here.”

As for Elliott’s confidence, Fipp said that is a better question for the kicker. Except it is rare when the Eagles make Elliott available, and really, the only time anyone wants to talk to a kicker is when he is struggling or right after he just made a game-winning kick.

“I’m sure (missing short kicks) takes a toll on you,” said Fipp.” I think you get (confidence) back by going out there and practicing. You develop confidence by executing at practice then getting it done in games. He’s got a lot to draw on. He’s had a lot of success. He’s made a lot of big kicks.

“I think all those things give you confidence. I’m sure at some point in his career, I haven’t really seen it or been a part of it, but I’m sure at some point in his career he struggled a little bit and had to fight through that, so I’m sure he can draw on those experiences as well.”

