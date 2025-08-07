Jason Kelce Settles Eagles Super Bowl Debate
The Philadelphia Eagles just had arguably the team's best season in franchise history.
Philadelphia started the 2024 season off with a 2-2 record but turned it around from there. The second the Eagles got healthier, they started to dominate week in and week out. The Eagles finished the 2024 regular season with a 14-3 record. After the 2-2 start, the Eagles' only loss the rest of the way came at the hands of the Washington Commanders down the stretch with Jalen Hurts missing much of the game with an injury.
The Eagles got Hurts back for the playoff matchup against the Commanders and it wasn't close. Philadelphia won 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game.
Philadelphia couldn't be stopped and took down the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22 in the Super Bowl.
If you take a look at Eagles history, it's easy to pinpoint the 2024 team or the 2017 team as the best in franchise history. They are the only two with Super Bowl wins.
There's been a debate about which team would win head-to-head and team Jason Kelce addressed the question while joining the "Exciting Mics" podcast with Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship.
Was the 2024 Eagles the best team in franchise history? Jason Kelce weighed in
"I think, especially by the time we had been in the Super Bowl, we had already lost our starting quarterback," Kelce said. "Jason Peters is out, Darren Sproles was out. Listen, we won, but it took everything we had to beat the (New England Patriots). You guys beat the team that's been the best team in the NFL for pretty much, what, Pat Mahomes has been in the Conference Championship every year of his career. He just finished his seventh season. You guys, like, it wasn't even close. Watching how you guys ended the season, I don't know how you could realistically think that we would beat you guys...
"But I'll tell you this, just being a competitor, we would beat the (expletive) out of you guys."
Kelce was a part of the 2017 Super Bowl-winning team and just missed out on 2024 retiring before the campaign. He was around the team plenty last year, though. It's hard to argue against the 2024 team. Now, it's just going to be interesting to see if a similar-looking roster can have the same success in 2025.
More NFL: Eagles Star On Trade Block? Not So Fast