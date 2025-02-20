Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Linked To Surprising NFC Super Bowl Contender
The New York Jets brought future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers into town with the hopes that he could help turn things around with the team.
Unfortunately, things didn't work out in the Jets' favor. Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury in his first regular-season action with the Jets and it ended his season. He was able to play in all 17 games for New York and had 28 touchdown passes in 2024, but the Jets struggled with just five wins.
Now, the Jets are going to be moving on from him. The team already announced that they will be cutting ties with Rodgers this offseason. It's going to be interesting to see where he will land, if he decides to continue his playing career.
There's been a lot of chatter about his future and WDSU 6 News' Fletcher Mackel shared a list of hypothetical suitors for Rodgers. He interestingly linked Rodgers to the San Francisco 49ers.
"San Francisco 49ers," Mackel said. "Rodgers grew up in the Bay Area rooting for the 49ers and idolizing Joe Montana, and it appeared he could live out his childhood dream when San Francisco had the No. 1 overall pick in 2005. But the 49ers instead went with Alex Smith and Rodgers fell to 24th when the Packers drafted him.
"Brock Purdy is eligible for a contract extension on his rookie deal and owner Jed York recently said he’d like to see him in San Francisco long-term. But the 49ers missed the playoffs this season after playing in the Super Bowl and Rodgers could be viewed as the missing piece to another long postseason run."
The 49ers should be a contender in the NFC in 2024, but they have Brock Purdy. It would be a shock if they moved on from him this offseason. But, would a season of Rodgers be worth it?
