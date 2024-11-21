Jets Urged To Dump $140M Star Which Could Open Door For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the best teams in the National Football League but even they have some roster holes.
Philadelphia is 8-2 and certainly, could make a deep run this year. But, the Eagles haven't gotten the production out of the No. 3 wide receiver position as they hoped to have. Philadelphia acquired Jahan Dotson in a trade ahead of the season but things haven't worked out yet.
The Eagles may look to add another pass-catcher into the mix after the season ends and should be keeping a close eye on the New York Jets. Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine put together a list of three players each of the most disappointing teams in football should cut and suggested that the Jets cut Davante Adams after the season.
"Admittedly, the Jets should be able to find at least some trade value for Adams, but his contract is going to be fairly hard to offload," Ballentine said. "Still, New York might also be better off simply cutting its losses and moving on. It isn't like the 31-year-old can't still produce at a high level, though; it's the fact that this Jets team could be in for a complete remodel once Rodgers moves on.
"Adams just went through that with the (Las Vegas Raiders), so it's hard to imagine him being excited about sticking around for another rebuild. The Jets would clear an astounding $30 million against the cap by cutting him."
Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal with the Raiders and now plays for the Jets. It would be hard to trade him. If the Jets decide to cut ties with him, he likely will look to land with a contender. He wouldn't be very expensive if he gets cut and the Eagles certainly should give him a call if that happens.
An Eagles offense featuring A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Adams would be devastating to opposing defense.
