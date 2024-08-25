John McMullen's Eagles 53-Man Roster Projection
PHILADELPHIA - It's time to lock it in with my initial 53-man roster projection, something made slightly easier by GM Howie Roseman going the trade route early to acquire former Washington receiver Jahan Dotson. There's sure to be another surprise or two so here goes nothing.
John McMullen's Eagles Initial 53:
QB - Jalen Hurts; Kenny Pickett; Tanner McKee (3)
-This is locked in with QB4 Will Grier perhaps extending his coaching internship with Kellen Moore and Doug Nussmeier in the form of the practice squad.
RB - Saquon Barkley; Kenny Gainwell; Will Shipley (3)
-Another easy position group with two of the trio of undrafted rookie Kendall Milton, 2022 third-round pick Ty Davis-Price, and Lew Nichols extending the depth on the practice squad.
WR - A.J. Brown; DeVonta Smith; Jahan Dotson; Britain Covey; Johnny Wilson; Ainias Smith (6)
-The trade for Dotson knocks veterans Parris Campbell and John Ross out of the equation, although Campbell's history with Nick Sirianni could lure him back to the PS, along with either Jacob Harris or Joseph Ngata.
Harris is the better fit because of his special teams acumen but a concussion suffered against Minnesota in the preseason finale could complicate that.
As for Ainias Smith, Sirianni seemed lukewarm on keeping the rookie who has struggled with drops but the guess here is Roseman won't want to give up on the 152nd overall pick so early.
TE: Dallas Goedert; Grant Calcaterra (2)
-Kellen Moore likes playing with 12 personnel so the Eagles will have more than two tight ends for Sept. 6 in Brazil. The next step at the position will come after the initial cut because E.J. Jenkins is still too raw and Albert Okwuegbunam can't stay healthy and when he has, Okwuegbunam has been ineffective.
OL: Jordan Mailata; Landon Dickerson; Cam Jurgens; Mekhi Becton; Lane Johnson; Trevor Keegan; Tyler Steen; Fred Johnson; Nick Gates; Dylan McMahon
-Ten might be a little deeper than you want to go but Becton's troublesome knee and Steen's balky ankle means veteran Nick Gates should be kept as interior insurance, at least early in the season.
Edge: Josh Sweat; Bryce Huff, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt; Patrick Johnson (6)
-Six edge rushers seems like a lot but Johnson doubles as one of Michael Clay's better special teams players and can also play a little off-ball LB.
DT: Jalen Carter; Jordan Davis; Milton Williams; Moro Ojomo; Marlon Tuipulotu (5)
-Tuipulotu's ability to somewhat hold up at the nose or in shade technique gives him the tiebreaker over Thomas Booker, who probably had the better summer.
LB: Devin White, Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Ben VanSumeren (5)
-Oren Burks is a good backup NFL LB but he wasn't healthy this summer. Maybe the Eagles can bring him back to the PS to start the season if nothing else develops for him.
CB: Darius Slay; Quinyon Mitchell; Cooper DeJean; Isaiah Rodgers; Kelee Ringo; Eli Ricks (6)
-Ricks wins the final spot over Josh Jobe because it will be easier to get the special teams player (Jobe) through waivers than the corner with coverage upside (Ricks).
S: C.J. Gardner-Johnson; Reed Blankenship; Avonte Maddox; James Bradberry (4)
-As long as Bradberry is on the roster, it's hard to believe Roseman will just cut him so Tristin McCollum is out of luck to start the season. The rehabbing Sydney Brown (ACL) will start on the PUP list and Caden Sterns isn't ready with a knee injury.
Specialists: Jake Elliott; Braden Mann; Rick Lovato (3)
-The three specialists had no competition.
16-man PS:
QB Will Grier
RB Kendall Milton
RB Ty Davis-Price
WR Parris Campbell;
WR Joseph Ngata
TE E.J. Jenkins
OL Brett Toth
OL Darian Kinnard
Edge Julian Okwara
DT Thomas Booker
DT P.J. Mustipher
LB Oren Burks
CB Josh Jobe
CB Parry Nickerson
S Tristin McCollum
S Caden Sterns
International Pathway Player: Laeken Vakalahi
PUP: Sydney Brown
