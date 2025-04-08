Justin Simmons, Dallas Goedert Among Five Eagles Revelations In My Crystal Ball
Peeking into my crystal ball…
-Like they did the day after last year’s draft ended and signed Mekhi Becton, the Eagles will sign veteran safety Justin Simmons. An All-Pro performer four of the last six season, Simmons, at 31, probably isn’t that anymore, but he would be a great fit in a young safety room that has Sydney Brown and Tristin McCollum vying to start opposite Reed Blankenship. Plus, Simmons wants to play for the Eagles and his former head coach, current Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
-The Eagles will draft an edge rusher with their first pick and move up to do so, and it will be one of these three players – James Pearce, Donovan Ezeiruaku, or Nic Scourton. Losing pass rushers Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham hurts and, even though they added Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari, more is still needed, and the Eagles cannot count either of those free-agent additions even making the final roster.
-Dallas Goedert will not be on the Eagles this season, and a trade could come during the three-day draft weekend, April 24-26. He makes more than what the Eagles want to pay him. Even though his base salary for this season is $1.25 million, his option bonus is closer to $15.
The two sides could agree on a one-year deal that lowers his cash payout substantially, but that seems unlikely. If a trade doesn’t happen during the draft of the month that follows, the tight end will probably just be released after June 1, a move that would save Philly about $4M on the salary cap.
Jeffrey Lurie himself appeared in the crystal ball at the recent owner’s meeting when he was asked how difficult it would be for Goedert not to be on the team.
“It's hard for me,” said the team owner. “This is not a distant relationship. We gotta do what we think is the best for the franchise in terms of winning big. These are not names. These are human beings that we have been through battle with and been on the big stage with. No different with Zach Ertz. It's the way it is. We have to do what we think is best in terms of roster construction, planning, and winning big.”
-Jordan Davis’s fifth-year team option will be picked up on or before the deadline to do so on May 1. Naysayers will point to the number of snaps he had last year, which amounted to 37 percent, and say he’s not worth it. Defensive line coach Clint Hurtt will counter by saying Davis hasn’t even scratched the surface of his potential and wants him to develop pass rush moves to stay on the field for all three downs. Hurtt has already said that. The Eagles will pick up the option and work on a new deal to spread out the financial pain over several more seasons.
-The Eagles will give center Cam Jurgens a new deal before the start of the season but will wait to see how his back holds up during training camp. Jurgens had a back procedure in the offseason and is expected to be fine, but backs sometimes have a mind of their own when it comes to fully healing.
More NFL: Can This Late-Round Draft Pick Leapfrog Competition Into Starting Role?