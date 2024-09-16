Lions Predicted To Land Ex-Eagles Superstar In Blockbuster Shakeup
It may not be long until the first major trade of the 2024 National Football League regular happens.
It is very early for a trade to go down, but one former Philadelphia Eagles star could be on the move in the not-so-distant future. Two-time Pro Bowler Haason Reddick spent the last two seasons with the Eagles and technically is on the New York Jets right now.
Philadelphia traded Reddick to the Jets, but he is holding out for a new contract and requested a trade. With each passing day, it seems more and more likely that he will end up getting moved. It's unclear where he would get traded, but Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox predicted that the Detroit Lions could be a possible landing spot.
"Lions Get: Edge Haason Reddick," Knox said. "Jets Get: 2026 Third-Round Pick. The Detroit Lions' Super Bowl window is open, and adding a pass-rusher like Reddick could help them tremendously. The Lions have one star sack artist in Aidan Hutchinson, but their edge depth is questionable. Defensive tackle Alim McNeill ranked second behind Hutchinson among Detroit defenders with only five sacks last season.
"The Lions did add Marcus Davenport, who had a half-sack in Week 1, during the offseason. However, there's still room for another disruptive defender in the rotation. Reddick, who recorded 11 sacks and 35 quarterback pressures in 2023, would fit the bill. With $31.6 million in cap space available, the Lions could afford to turn a play for Reddick into a long-term investment."
Reddick is available and Detroit could make a lot of sense to pull off the blockbuster trade in the near future.
