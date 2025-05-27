Lions Signing Former Eagles Standout Starter
The Detroit Lions reportedly are taking a chance on a former member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that former Eagles, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, and Denver Broncos linebacker Zach Cunningham is signing with the Detroit Lions.
"The Lions have added some veteran LB depth, signing Zach Cunningham, source says," Rapoport said. "The long-time Texans standout most recently played for the Broncos and Eagles."
Cunningham was selected in the second round of the 2017 National Football League Draft by the Texans. He spent the first four-plus seasons of his career in Houston before waived in 2021 and joining the Titans.
He signed with the Eagles ahead of the 2023 season and appeared in 13 games while making 10 starts. Over that stretch, he racked up 85 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one quarterback hit. It actually was the most tackles recorded by Cunningham in a season since the 2021 campaign.
Cunningham only appeared in seven games in 2024 as a member of the Broncos and made four tackles.
Now, he'll have a shot to compete for a spot on one of the best overall teams in football. Detroit won 15 games in the regular season last year and should be up there once again as one of the best teams in the NFC. The Eagles will as well and if Cunningham ends up making the roster, maybe he'll get a shot at his old team in 2025.
More NFL: Eagles 'Most Exciting' UDFA Identified