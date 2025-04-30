NFL Analyst Floats Eagles-49ers Post-NFL Draft Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles have been in plenty of trade speculation recently with most of it revolving around tight end Dallas Godert.
While this is the case, could there be another guy more likely to be moved this offseason? Defensive end Bryce Huff is another guy who has been reported as a trade candidate.
What could a potential deal look like, though? There hasn't been much about him recently and now the 2025 NFL Draft is behind us. That doesn't mean a deal couldn't happen, though. In fact, NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich floated a hypothetical trade involving the San Francisco 49ers.
"San Francisco 49ers," Ulrich said. "49ers give 2026 conditional 6th for Huff. San Francisco stands out among the potential landing spots for Huff. For starters, if schematic fit was a major limitation for Huff with the Eagles, it would be a major boost with the 49ers who just re-hired former Jets HC Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator. Huff had his best seasons in Saleh’s system, including his breakout 2023 when he notched double-digit sacks. Saleh has raved about the former UDFA Huff and his potential to do more.
"Huff would also fill a significant need for the 49ers, who are looking to restock their defensive line with talent. San Francisco has been looking for punch across from star DE Nick Bosa for a while now. Huff would team up with DE Yetur Gross-Matos to form a nice 1-2 tandem for the 49ers to rotate, with Gross-Matos taking more of the load on early downs and Huff getting to pin his ears back and do what he does best on third down."
This is just a hypothetical but would be a win for the Eagles to get his contract off the books.