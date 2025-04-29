NFL Draft Expert Projects Position Switch For Eagles' Rookie
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles added plenty of talent in the 2025 NFL Draft. One prospect who seems to be flying under the radar is Myles Hinton, the 191st overall pick out of Michigan.
The son of former six-time All-Pro Chris Hinton, the younger Hinton started his college career at Stanford, where he started 16 games over two seasons for the Cardinal,15 on the right side and one at LT.
Following David Shaw's resignation at Stanford, Hinton entered the transfer portal and decided to transfer to Michigan, where he was a national champion in 2023 (and a teammate of Eagles second-year guard Trevor Keegan) as a part-time starter at RT and LT. Last season, Hinton was the left tackle for the Wolverines and was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.
Over his entire college career, Hinton had 31 power-five starts, 19 at RT and 12 at LT.
To most, Hinton's size, coupled with his college resume, projects him as a potential swing tackle option early on in his career.
Ian Cummings, one of the lead NFL Draft analysts at ProFootballNetwork.com, sees another potential avenue for Hinton now that the legacy prospect landed in Philadelphia.
"I think he entered the exact right situation and looking at the video of Jeff Stoutland calling him, it seems like [the Eagles] are excited to work with him," Cummings said while appearing on BIRDS 365 with John McMullen of On SI. "So I'm excited to see what they envision. I think the Eagles have always been a little bit more willing to test the waters with bigger offensive guards.
"Some teams, if a guy gets passes a certain size threshold, it's like 'alright, we'll stick him at tackle.' But the Eagles are willing to play around with big guards."
With smaller centers over the past decade-plus (future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce and current Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens), Stoutland has favored big, powerful guards like former three-time Pro Bowl selection Brandon Brooks and current three-time Pro Bowler Landon Dickerson. Last season, Stoutland also moved the massive 6-foot-7, 363-pound Mekhi Becton inside to great success at right guard.
Cummings believes that's the better path for Hinton.
"You look at Myles Hinton, 6-7, 323 pounds, 34-inch arms, 31 1/2 inch vertical. Pretty explosive on the near plane. I think he's a little plodding and heavy-footed when it comes to lateral mobility but that's why moving him into a phonebooth at guard is going to be more appealing for him," Cummings assessed. "I think he can really outmatch guys with his physical tools and size.
"He's got pretty good physicality as well so I kind of eye him more as a developmental player but I think moving him inside to guard and letting him work with Jeff Stoutland. You could get a value deal here. The power profile is there, the size can outmatch guys. There is a lot to work with."
