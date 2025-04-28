Eagles' First-Round Pick Has Multiple Injury Concerns
PHILADELPHIA - A consensus top 10 to 20 pick on most outsiders' big boards, star Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell fell to the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at No. 31 overall.
The Eagles did make a small move up from 32 to 31 by giving Kansas City one of four fifth-round picks to ensure that no one traded up in front of Philadelphia to draft Campbell, a player the Eagles are projecting as a hybrid front-seven difference-maker, part edge rusher, part off-ball LB and part flat defender.
However, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Campbell’s medical reports are even more concerning than just March labrum surgery.
“I’d say [GM Howie Roseman’s] first-round pick this year, Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell, is a little like two years ago with Jalen Carter,” Breer wrote. “In both cases, there was a reason why the guy was available. With Carter, it was a checkered off-field history that Philly felt well-qualified to manage. With Campbell, it’s his shoulders and knees (yes, plural on both counts). And, again, this is one where the Eagles are more equipped to take on the risk than others, because they don’t need the pick to hit.”
Previously, Philadelphia Eagles on SI reported that many around the league were having injury concerns with two consensus first-round picks: Campbell and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, and sure enough, both fell.
Campbell went from a potential top-15 pick to 31, and Johnson fell from the perch of possible first CB selected to the second round at No. 47 overall.
“We'll get all into that when we bring him in here,” Roseman said when asked aout Campbell’s known health issues, which was the shoulder surgery. “Obviously, our guys had an opportunity to see him at the combine and the re-checks, and we're very excited about what he's going to bring to the team from our perspective.
“All that stuff will be sorted out. But again, we're looking at this, this wasn't a need-pick. This was, for us, a player we had tremendous passion about, and somebody that when we started the process and continued through the process was very high on our boards. We've got to look at the draft that way. Obviously, there were other players we liked at the spot we were picking, but this stood out to us and very excited to get him and we didn't want to lose him.”
Campbell also was asked about his surgery.
“I’m just taking this process day by day. I’m not even looking too far ahead or anything like that,” he said. “I’m just really trying to focus on tomorrow. I gotta go to the Eagles, but I’m definitely going to get myself a nice little workout in in the morning, so I can maximize my strengths and getting my shoulder back right. That’s what I’m most worried about.”
The Eagles have to lean on their medical staff when it comes to concerns like this, but the risk of taking Campbell is one that at least a few teams took seriously enough to pass on a talented prospect.
