NFL Legend Floated As Replacement For Nick Sirianni
The Philadelphia Eagles currently are 2-2 heading into their bye week.
Things haven't gone exactly as planned for the Eagles so far this season, but that isn't all of their fault. Philadelphia has had a tough schedule that has seen them at home just once through four games. The Eagles also have a plethora of injuries that they are working through right now, including A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Lane Johnson among others.
Unsurprisingly, the injuries and tough travel schedule seem to have had an impact on the team. Luckily, the Eagles now will have an extra week to get healthy and prepared for their Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
No season is perfect, and there where will be trials and tribulations. Hopefully, the worst part of the season now is behind the Eagles. Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni entered the season seemingly on the hot seat, and chatter only has picked up after the 2-2 start. He likely isn't going anywhere, but that isn't stopping speculation. Sportsnaut's Matt Higgins put together a list of possible candidates to replace Sirianni if he were to be fired and mentioned legendary head coach Bill Belichick.
"Bill Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, was linked to the Philadelphia Eagles this past offseason when owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman were contemplating Sirianni’s future," Higgins said. "The Eagles started out 10-1 in 2023 but finished 1-5 down the stretch and got blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 32-9, in the Wild Card.
"ESPN previously reported that Roseman did talk with Belichick in the offseason, but it was more of a check-in rather than coming to work for the Eagles. A source told ESPN that Belichick would’ve been interested in the Eagles job at the time. Would he still want the job if it comes open after this season?"
If the Eagles don't right the ship, at some point, a change could be made. It likely wouldn't happen until after the season, especially with the early bye week. Belichick is going to be brought up on numerous occasions until he joins a team. That very well could be the Eagles, but not at this moment.
