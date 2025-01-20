NFL Playoff Bracket 2025: Eagles 1 Step Away From Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles officially are one win away from the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia has surprised people all throughout the season so far and now will host the NFC Championship Game next Sunday against the Washington Commanders. The winner will move on to face either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl.
The Eagles are favored in the NFC Championship Game, but it won't be an easy task. Philadelphia faced off against the Commanders twice during the regular season and won the first one but lost the second one.
In the Week 16 loss, the Eagles lost Jalen Hurts to a concussion very early on. While this is the case, the Eagles still were able to put up a good fight and almost took down the Commanders. Now, the two sides will duke it out for a chance to go to the big game.
Philadelphia will begin Championship Round action with the Commanders clash on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. The Chiefs and Bills will follow up with their game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Eagles faced off against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl in 2023 so it would be a nice bit of revenge if Philadelphia could face them once again but this time get over the hump.
All in all, that doesn't matter right now, though. The Eagles will need to get through the red-hot Commanders to even get to the Super Bowl.
More NFL: Eagles Vs. Commanders: Date, Time, Schedule For NFC Championship