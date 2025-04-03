NFL Rumors: Eagles Pursued Joe Milton Before Patriots-Cowboys Trade
Joe Milton reportedly is heading to Dallas, as the New England Patriots traded the sophomore quarterback to the Cowboys on Thursday.
However, another NFC East team reportedly explored acquiring Milton: the Philadelphia Eagles.
"My understanding is since Joe Milton became available at the start of the offseason, teams that showed interest included the Raiders, Eagles, Giants, Steelers and the Cowboys," FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Thursday. "The Patriots had a better offer for Milton but chose to send him where he wanted out of respect for him, per source."
The Patriots packaged a 2025 seventh round pick (217th overall) with Milton in exchange for a fifth-round pick (171st overall). That's a reasonable trade price for a player who was the 193rd overall pick last year and displayed starting-QB upside in limited opportunities as a rookie.
So, why didn't the Eagles go the extra mile to land Milton?
Only they know the answer, but it likely has something to do with Milton's reported desire to compete for a starting role, an opportunity he probably wouldn't have received in New England. With Drake Maye entrenched as the Patriots' franchise quarterback, Milton requested a trade.
"According to a source, Joe Milton III wanted out of New England to have a better chance to compete," Mark Daniels of MassLive reported Thursday. "He didn't think he'd get that with the Patriots due to Drake Maye and Josh Dobbs. Now, he gets his wish and has been traded to the Dallas Cowboys."
Obviously, the Eagles have Jalen Hurts atop their QB depth chart. They also have a decent backup in Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was acquired in the offseason trade that sent Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns. There wouldn't have been any guarantee that Milton would've competed for the backup job, let alone the starting job.
Nevertheless, some Eagles fans surely will speculate that Philly wants to plan for the future at quarterback with Hurts not guaranteed any money beyond 2026. Milton and Thompson-Robinson both are 25 years old, but the former is a more legitimate QB prospect with much higher upside.
If nothing else, this rumor might be an indication the Eagles could select a quarterback late in the 2025 NFL Draft.
