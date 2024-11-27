NFL's Two Best Running Backs Will Collide When Eagles Visit Baltimore
It’s not every week that the top two rushers in the NFL will share a field. This week is one of those weeks – Week 13 of the 2024 season - when the Eagles’ Saquon Barkley and the Ravens’ Derrick Henry will do it at M&T Stadium in Baltimore.
Barkley is the league’s top rusher with 1,392 yards. Henry is behind him with 1,325 yards. The Ravens, though, have played one more game than the Eagles.
The last time two running backs with 1,300 yards or more were on the same field was in 2012 when the Vikings’ Adrian Peterson and the Texans’ Arian Foster hooked up. Peterson finished with 25 carries and 86 yards in a 23-6 Minnesota win. Foster had just 15 yards on 10 runs.
Dig deeper and Barkley and Henry are also 1-2 in yards from scrimmage. Barkley checking in with 1,649 yards; Henry with 1,421.
The last time the NFL’s top two yards from scrimmage leaders met in Week 13 or later was in Week 16 of the 2009 season when the Titans’ Chris Johnson and the Rams’ Steven Jackson shared the field.
Tennessee throttled the then-St. Louis team, 47-7, and Johnson dominated, collecting 186 total yards. Jackson was held to just 53.
Barkley ran for 255 yards last week. Henry had 140 on the ground.
“Obviously, both great football players,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “A lot of respect for Derrick Henry. …Big, strong, fast, hard to tackle. He is as advertised when you see him in person. And obviously we all see it, you guys all see it, the play speaks for itself.”
Both teams’ defenses have to be on their toes to win the ground battle. It's where the Eagles might – might - have a slight edge.
For the second straight week, they are ranked first in total defense and have not allowed more than 300 total yards during their seven-game winning streak. Their run defense is ranked seventh.
“We'll have to be good with our fundamentals,” said Sirianni. “...He’s able to hit a home run and make you pay if not everybody is on the same page, if you're not tackling well, if you're not getting off blocks well, if you're not hustling to the football.
“So that part of it reminds you of Saquon because it's similar. With Saquon, if the team doesn't tackle well or get-off blocks well or is not hustling to the football or is not all on the same page, he can hit a home run. It's similar for both guys.”
The Ravens’ defense is ranked 24th in total yards, but their run defense is ranked second. Baltimore’s pass defense is next-to-last in the league.
So, with all the hype surrounding the NFL’s two best runners this season, perhaps it will be receivers like A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith, if healthy, who make the biggest impact on the game.