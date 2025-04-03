NFL Writer Floats Surprise Destination For Eagles' Dallas Goedert
The Philadelphia Eagles currently have one of the top tight ends in football but there seems like there's a chance that could change.
Philadelphia has been fortunate to have Dallas Goedert at tight end over the last seven years. Goedert is one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the game. He only played 10 games last season but still had 496 yards and 42 catches.
The Eagles haven't really needed to think about the tight end position in years because they went from Zach Ertz to Goedert. There's been a lot of chatter recently that Goedert could end up being traded, though. He's expensive and has just one year left on his deal. Head coach Nick Sirianni recently talked about Goedert and certainly didn't make it sound like he'll be back.
If Goedert were to get traded, who could bring him to town? CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin made a list of hypothetical options and one that surprisingly was mentioned was the Chicago Bears.
"Chicago Bears," Benjamin said. "Cole Kmet is fairly accomplished at tight end in the Windy City, but he's also had bouts of inconsistency. Goedert could help offset the loss of Keenan Allen. And he's got a probable backer in the front office, as assistant general manager Ian Cunningham worked for the Eagles when Goedert was drafted."
The Bears already have Kmet on the team and he has three years on left on his four-year, $50 million deal. The Bears have shown that they aren't afraid to make a move this offseason, but that seems unlikely because Kmet is already expensive in himself and there are other holes to fill.