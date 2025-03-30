NFL Writer Proposes Eagles-Ravens Draft Day Blockbuster
The Philadelphia Eagles have lost a lot of talent this offseason and the upcoming National Football League Draft will be a way to add some more back to the franchise.
Philadelphia currently has the No. 32 pick in the draft. But, could the Eagles make a move? Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport made a list of six "plausible" hypothetical trades for the upcoming draft. He floated one involving the Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.
"Philadelphia Eagles Get: 2025 Pick No. 27," Davenport said. "Baltimore Ravens Get: 2025 Pick No. 32; 2025 Round 3 Pick; 2025 Round 5 Pick There are a few things we know are true about Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman. We know that Roseman has never been shy about moving up (or down) in the NFL draft. We know that Roseman hoards defensive lineman like a squirrel hoards walnuts. And we know that after significant turnover on the defensive front this offseason, the Eagles could likely stand to bolster the position on April 24...
"By moving up to No. 27, the Eagles could be within range to draft the likes of Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart or James Pearce of Tennessee on the edge or Oregon’s Derrick Harmon inside. The Ravens add draft picks but keep a fifth-year option on the table. And if Roseman wants back into Round 3 Friday, he has the 2026 picks to flip."
Don't rule out anything involving Howie Roseman. He's aggressive surely will be looking for ways to add an influx of talent to this roster. The Eagles already have added a few pieces like AJ Dillon, Azeez Ojulari, and Josh Uche, but the draft likely will be their biggest outlet to add.
