Nick Sirianni Reveals A Defensive Surprise Could Be Ready For Role
PHILADELPHIA – Another pass rusher didn’t come at the trade deadline, but he may have come in last April’s draft after head coach Nick Sirianni said on Wednesday that Jalyx Hunt could be ready for more of a role on defense.
Sirianni was asked about his rotation on the edge and how the snap counts in last week’s 28-23 win over the Jaguars were a bit skewed by the number of plays Jacksonville ran and a wrist injury to Bryce Huff that developed during warmups.
The Eagles' defense needed to defend just 54 Jaguars plays and Huff was on the field for only six.
That led to more of a role for Josh Sweat who played 42 snaps (78 percent) up from his season average of 62 percent, and Brandon Graham who got 37 snaps (69 percent), up from his season average of 44 percent. Nolan Smith got 22 (41 percent).
“We feel good about the rotation,” said Sirianni. “I think all four of those guys have done a nice job and then we’ll see Jalyx getting into the mix as well because I think he’s been doing a good job at practice to be able to do that.
“So, we feel like we have five guys in that rotation that can get after the passer that can crush the edge on the run.”
Viewed as a project when selected in the third round, and a player that defensive coordinator Vic Fangio likely banged the table for because of a skill set that is believed can be developed as both a pass rusher and in coverage, Hunt has been honing his game on special teams. It’s on special teams where players learn and grow.
It happened for undrafted free agent Reed Blankenship when he was a rookie before blossoming into a starting safety in Year 2. It’s happened with safety Sydney Brown and it could be happening with second-year cornerback Kelee Ringo, who is gunner on coverage units.
“I tell everybody on special teams, ‘My sole goal is for you to start on offense and defense. I want you to be the best possible player you can be whether that's starting on special teams and you get that promotion to offense and defense,’” said special team coordinator Michael Clay. “It's one of the greater things I can feel as a coach.”
Hunt has played 17 defensive snaps and had a strip-sack in the blowout win of the Giants.
“I was excited and happy because there’s a bunch of reps people don’t see then for that one rep you’ve been training and then it comes like that,” said Hunt in the days that followed that sack in Philly’s 28-3 win over New York on Oct. 20. “The get-off felt real good.”
Hunt said he wanted to do a sack dance until he saw the ball was loose and got run into by another player. Asked what the dance was, he said: “You’ll have to wait and see. I need to get another one.”
